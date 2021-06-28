Olympics- Bound Athlete Secures Scholarship

Olympics- Bound Athlete Secures Scholarship

Monday, June 28, 2021 1:23 pm


 

Nigerian Olympics team

 

Nigeria’s hope of a great outing in the Rowing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been given a big boost with the approval of a month training scholarship for Tamaramiyebi Esther and a year training scholarship for her coach Mrs Regina Enofe in Tunisia.
According to the Secretary of the Rowing Canoe and Sailing Federation, Olubunmi Oluode, the scholarship was secured through the International Olympics Committee, Nigeria Olympic Committee and the World Rowing Federation.
According to Oluode, “This is a big boost for Nigerian first female home based qualified female rower and her coach.. .This would give her ample opportunity to prepare well for the Olympics. The training programme will grant her access to the best rowing coaches, access to modern and the best rowing boats and other equipment. In addition, she will have opportunity to train and compete with already qualified athletes from Asia and Africa”
She concluded by saying: “This camp will also expose her to higher perfomance to boost her chances of a great outing at the Olympics”
The athlete and her coach are already in Tunis for the camping programme from where they will join Team Nigeria in Kizirazu for the final phase of training for the games

