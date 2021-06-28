Police constable arrested for demanding sex, bribe from suspect

Monday, June 28, 2021 8:44 am


The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has ordered  the arrest of a policeman  over alleged extortion and demand for sex from a suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement  he issued to newsmen  in Uyo on Sunday.

Macdon said that the action of the police was sequel to a social media video made by one Mr Zion Umoh, alleging that one Daniel Edet, a Police Constable,  solicited sex and collected  N60, 000 as bail from a suspect.

He said that  based on the allegation, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, CP Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer.

The CP also said that if the officer should be  found guilty , he would be  punished.

Macdon said,  “The attention of the command has been drawn to a social media video made viral  by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person .

” The video is alleging that one Daniel Edet, a police constable, attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited sex and collected the sum of N60, 000 as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the CP  to order the  arrest of the said officer and  his supervising officer.

“He also  ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting.”.

According to him, preliminary facts available to the police reveals that on June 17 at about 11:45 p.m., while on patrol within Abak circuits in Abak LGA, a team of policemen accosted a red De-Mak motorcycle carrying five passengers.

He said that when the  motorcycle and the passengers  were searched, the police recovered a live cartridge from one Godwin  Wilson,  25 -year old bar attendant and  the rider of the bike.

Macdon said that  on interrogation,  Wilson alleged that he picked the cartridge at the bar where he sells after the birthday celebration of one Morris Sunday.

The PPRO said  that they were all arrested and taken to the station and detained till  the following morning when they were interrogated by the Area Commander.

He added that they were all warned and granted bail except Wilson who was found with a  live cartridge.

Macdon added that he was taken to court but he  was returned to the police custody because the  courts were not in session then.

“On interrogation, Wilson said  that he picked the cartridge at the bar where  he sells after the birthday celebration of one  Sunday who is the boyfriend to  one Grace Sunday.

“They were warned and granted bail except the principal suspect, Wilson, who was found with a cartridge.

“He was taken to court but brought back because the court was not in session,” he said.

Macdon quoted the CP to have assured the public that if the allegations were correct, the said officer would be answerable for his actions and justice would be served.

Macdon recalled, that sometime in December 2020, Umoh was arrested by the Police on valid charges of Threat to Life and Conspiracy, that the matter was still in court.

He explained that since then, as a vendetta, Umoh has opted to smear the image of the police by all means,.

He said  that was why he opted for the social media, rather than  reporting  the case  to the Police Authorities for necessary actions against its officer.

