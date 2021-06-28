Pollution: Group urges FG to build soil management centre in Ogoni land

“That the decades of spills and pollutions caused by oil exploration and exploitation of our peoples health have been grounded thus there is an urgent need for the commencement of health audit in Ogoni land and subsequent establishment of medical research institute.

“That the Ogoni people are ready to participate in all forms of business with the State and Federal Government, as well as International Corporations for the development of our land, provided the business is anchored upon Ogoni development”, the communique stated.

Our correspondent reports that the summit featured some global investors from Nigeria, Kuwait, Turkey, Dubai, United states of America(USA), Canada, Japan among others.

In his speech, Mr Steven Barreru, who spoke on behalf of the Team of Global Investors stated that environmental pollution is a crime to humanity.

He called for punishment of those involved in the pollution.

Barreru, said that the basic thing the team would do is to start with the cleaning of the polluted water in Ogoni land, and immediately dug potable water wells in each communities in Ogoni land.

He stated that there would be training programmes for the youths, medical clinic in each village, improvement of schools and provision of recreational centres for the communities. He urged Ogoni people to support the company to achieve the goals.

In his response, king Godwin Giniwa, the leader of supreme council of Ogoni traditional rulers of Ogoni kingdom, on behalf of the traditional rulers of Ogoni kingdom commended the team of global investors for their plans and pledged their support to the development of Ogoni land.

Giniwa who is also the Gbenemene of Tai Kingdom,assured the team of safety and peaceful environment as they work, urging the youths to also support the team for the development of Ogoni land.

He also received a boat gift from Sheikh Ahmod, the king of Kuwait who was represented by Yousef Ahmod, the Prince of Kuwait.

On security and safety of lives and properties for the investors, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Bori, Superintendent Police Bako Angbashim, urged the youths who are involved in criminal activities to surrender their arms and embrace peace, saying they should cooperate with the investors to develop the Ogoni land.

It would be recalled that Ogoniland had been ravaged by pollution of its environment due crude oil activities by multi-national oil companies.