We’ve raised Oyo IGR by N15bn in 2 years – Makinde

Monday, June 28, 2021 9:01 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo says his government has increased the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by close to N15 billion without raising taxes in the first two years.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan on Sunday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying this, on Saturday evening at the 41st Omo Aj’orosun Day Celebration, in Ibadan.

The governor also used the occasion to explain the essence of the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) of his administration.

Makinde said the APFA helped the state in bridging its infrastructure deficit, “while also helping to expand the economy and increase the IGR.”

He said that his government was able to increase the IGR without raising taxes by appealing and bringing more people into the state tax net.

The governor who felicitated members of the Aj’orosun Club, promised to donate a bus to the club.

He warned against politicising the security challenges in the state.

Makinde also called on the residents of the state to support the government’s efforts on security.

