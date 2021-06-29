COVID-19: Botswana suspends liquor sale

Botswana on Tuesday suspended all liquor licences with immediate effect as precautionary measure against surge in COVID-19 infections in the southern African country.

The country’s Director of Health Services, Malebogo Kebabonye, said “the suspension of the sale of alcohol is based on evidence that consumption of alcohol increases the risks posed by COVID-19 due to its negative effects on the adherence of protocols.”

He added that all liquor outlets in Botswana shall therefore remain closed and alcohol shall not be sold or consumed in public places until further notice, Kebabonye said.

Botswana had recorded 69,680 cases and 1,125 deaths related to the pandemic, while 63,932 people have since recovered from the deadly disease.

The country had also inoculated at least 157,288 people with the first dose, while 84,280 were fully vaccinated. (Xinhua/NAN)