DSS arrest alleged killers of student raped to death

Richard Elesho

The noose has closed up on members of a criminal gang that participated in sexually violating and killing a 300 level female student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing.

Reliable sources in the Department of State Service, DSS has confirmed the arrest of eight of the suspects. Those arrested are said to be helping the service in the investigations.

It would be recalled that the deceased was gagged before her attackers raped her to death.

Daily Trust reports that she was left with injuries all over her body at her Tanke residence, University road, Ilorin.

The incident had sparked protests by many civil society organizations across the country.

They had demanded that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to justice.

Several DSS sources confirmed the development, adding that the suspects are helping the service with the investigation.

But when contacted for comment on their arrest, the spokesperson of DSS, Nnochirionye Afunanya, requested that a text message be sent.

He was yet to respond to the message after over seven hours before this report was filed.

But the Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mumini Jimoh (SAN), confirmed that some suspects had been arrested over the issue and will be arraigned before Justice I.A. Yusuf on Wednesday.