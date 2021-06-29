DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court

DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 2:48 pm


Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB arrested

File Photo: Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB arrested

By Taiye Agbaje

The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, produced the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight security, arrived at the court at about 1:40pm.

However, all the entrance to the court have been been locked as the hearing in the matter is ongoing.

The Federal Government had earlier  announced the rearrest Kanu, who has been on the run after jumping bail.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami announced this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 53 mins ago

    Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu
    IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State 1 hour ago

    IPOB Blasts Imo Police CP: You Are a Bloody Liar!
    Alcohol: banned over COVID-19 in Botswana 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Botswana suspends liquor sale
    Senate President Lawan: says National Assembly will pass PIB in May 1 hour ago

    Senate to debate PIB report Thursday, says Lawan
    Kano State Hisbah: arrest 40 over immoral acts 2 hours ago

    Sharia Police arrests 40 teenagers in Kano
    3 hours ago

    Court Slams 15 months imprisonment on Jacob Zuma, ex-S/African President
    Federal Government extends date for NIN to be linked with SIM cards 5 hours ago

    Just In: Again, FG extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage
    DSS 6 hours ago

    DSS arrest alleged killers of student raped to death