DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court

By Taiye Agbaje

The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, produced the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight security, arrived at the court at about 1:40pm.

However, all the entrance to the court have been been locked as the hearing in the matter is ongoing.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the rearrest Kanu, who has been on the run after jumping bail.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami announced this on Tuesday in Abuja.