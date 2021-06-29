Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi makes new appointments

Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi makes new appointments

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:54 pm


Governor David Umahi: appoints new aides

Governor David Umahi: appoints new aides

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed Mr Emmanuel Obasi as his Principal Secretary, alongside a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and Special Assistant (SA).

The appointment is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Mr Kenneth Ugbala.

The appointees include Ogbuefi Enekwachi-Akpa, SSA to the Governor on Local Government and Rural Development and Mr Sunday Ugwuocha, SSA on Environment.

Ugbala stated that the governor also approved the appointment of Jennifer Nwafor as SA on Labour Matters and Mr Simon Anyigor as SA on Education.

Others are Amauche Otunta, SA on Government House, Mrs Patience Offor-Okorie, SA to the Governor, Her Excellency’s Office and Gideon Onwe, SA on Student Affairs.

The governor also appointed Felix Otta, SA on Ring Road Project, Obinna Ibaki, SA on Airport Project and Mr Onyeabor Ngene, SA on Special Duties.

The statement added that the new appointees would be inaugurated on June 30 at the Executive Council Chamber, Old Government House, Abakaliki.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    FIFA ban: Siasia lied, we pulled all strings to help him – Sports Minister
    England players celebrate defeat of Germany in EURO 2020 56 mins ago

    England beat Germany to end 55-year jinx and Loew era
    ile Photo: Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso rock presidential villa 1 hour ago

    Matawalle: Buhari speaks on why APC is becoming ‘more popular’
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to Present Tourism Masterplan and Policy to Practitioners Thursday
    Governor Seyi Makinde 2 hours ago

    Gov. Makinde sacks Chief of Staff, 17 commissioners
    L-R: Sen. Theodore Ahamefule Orji , Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo and Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly during the flag off Woji-Aleto-Alesa Road on Tuesday 2 hours ago

    Defection: Wike attacks Matawalle, others
    Nnamdi Kanu 4 hours ago

    Fall of Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo’s vow to end his ‘evil empire’
    APC Chieftain, Erhahon 5 hours ago

    NDDC Board: APC chieftain warns about Akpabio, others