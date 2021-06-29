Housewife drags 5 friends to court for calling her a witch

By Aisha Gambo

A house wife Maryam Musa on Tuesday dragged five of her friends before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna for allegedly calling her a witch.

They are Saratu Ayuba,Bilkisu Musa,Jummai Abdullahi,Firdausi Ayuba and Adama Musa.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari, said Musa, reported the matter at the Rigasa police division on June 25.

He added that the five friends are charged with criminal conspiracy and defamation of character which contravened the provisions of sections 117 and 232 of the Shari’a Criminal Procedure Code (SCPC).

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta granted bail to the defendants on the condition that they present a traditional title holder in their area to stand as a surety.

Abubakar Tureta also ordered the police to present witnesses and adjourned the matter until July 12 for hearing.