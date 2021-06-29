Housewife drags 5 friends to court for calling her a witch

Housewife drags 5 friends to court for calling her a witch

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:42 pm


court logo

Court logo

By Aisha Gambo

A house wife Maryam Musa on Tuesday dragged five of her friends before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna for allegedly calling her a witch.

They are Saratu Ayuba,Bilkisu Musa,Jummai Abdullahi,Firdausi Ayuba and Adama Musa.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari, said Musa, reported the matter at the Rigasa police division on June 25.

He added that the five friends are charged with criminal conspiracy and defamation of character which contravened the provisions of sections 117 and 232 of the Shari’a Criminal Procedure Code (SCPC).

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta granted bail to the defendants on the condition that they present a traditional title holder in their area to stand as a surety.

Abubakar Tureta also ordered the police to present witnesses and adjourned the matter until July 12 for hearing.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara 4 mins ago

    Kwara 2019: APC groups tackles Gov. AbdulRazaq
    Jail: LASU student to spend 21 years in jail over rape of fellow students 34 mins ago

    Rape: LASU student to spend 21 years in jail
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court 1 hour ago

    Why I jumped bail, ran away from Nigeria – Kanu explains in court
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court 2 hours ago

    Court remands IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, fixes date for trial
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB arrested 3 hours ago

    DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 4 hours ago

    Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu
    IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State 4 hours ago

    IPOB Blasts Imo Police CP: You Are a Bloody Liar!
    Alcohol: banned over COVID-19 in Botswana 4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Botswana suspends liquor sale