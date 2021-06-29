IPOB Blasts Imo Police CP: You Are a Bloody Liar!

Abutu Yaro, the Police Commissioner in Imo State, has come under the verbal hammer of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra. They said Yaro lied in his allegation that the Eastern Security Network killed Pascal Okeke, a native doctor preparing charms for them in Awommama Oru East LGA of Imo State, and burnt his house over the inefficacy of his charm.

However, Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, said the group was not fetish as it “relies solely on God.”

According to IPOB: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the concocted and ridiculous statement from Nigeria police that IPOB and ESN killed a native doctor preparing charms for them in Awommama Oru East LGA of Imo State, and burnt his house.

“Let us reiterate once again that neither ESN nor IPOB kill people since its formation by our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also do not have any native doctor as we do not believe in fetish acts. Our trust has always been in the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama.

“It is ridiculous for the Nigeria Government to associate IPOB or ESN with their moon tale narrative of a native doctor and charms. Assuming but not conceding to the laughable tale by the Nigeria police, does it make any sense that we will turn around to kill the same native doctor allegedly preparing charms for us?

“The security agents should stop blackmailing themselves thinking they are doing so against IPOB and ESN. They should stop killing and burning the houses of people and blame their wickedness on IPOB and ESN. We do not kill the same people we are sacrificing so much to liberate. Spilling of blood is not part of our mandate.

“We equally want to put it on record that the purported camps destroyed by security agents are not ESN camps. The false claims were to create the wrong impression that they are working hard and probably collect more money from their stupid government.

“The fact remains that ESN camps cannot be infiltrated or combed by the Nigeria security agents. They are only out for propaganda to deceive the gullible into thinking that ESN is vulnerable, they are not. The wicked Nigeria security agents attacked the home of a Sabbatarian in Imo sometime ago and tagged him the commander of ESN and his compound as ESN camp. It’s unfortunate that it’s only in Biafra land that the weak and hypocritical Nigeria security agents zealously destroy the houses of native doctors but they are unable to locate native doctors preparing charms for terrorists, bandits and Fulani herdsmen.

“We know nothing about the purported incident. This is another lie concocted to further tarnish our image and set us against our people.”