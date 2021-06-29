Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerian Government on Tuesday announced the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu the leader Southeast secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The arrest of Kanu whose armed wing of his IPOB, the Eastern Security Network, ESN has been blamed for killings of security operatives and attack on their facilities was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN) on Tuesday.

Malami told journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday, according to report by Vanguard

According to him, Kanu was arrested following collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and the Interpol.

The AGF said Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for continuation of his trial on allegations of terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.