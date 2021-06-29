Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 2:29 pm


Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government

Nigerian Government on Tuesday announced the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu the leader Southeast secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The arrest of Kanu whose armed wing of his IPOB, the Eastern Security Network, ESN has been blamed for killings of security operatives and attack on their facilities was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN) on Tuesday.

Malami told journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday, according to report by Vanguard

According to him, Kanu was arrested following collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and the Interpol.

The AGF said Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for continuation of his trial on allegations of terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB arrested 35 mins ago

    DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court
    IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State 1 hour ago

    IPOB Blasts Imo Police CP: You Are a Bloody Liar!
    Alcohol: banned over COVID-19 in Botswana 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Botswana suspends liquor sale
    Senate President Lawan: says National Assembly will pass PIB in May 1 hour ago

    Senate to debate PIB report Thursday, says Lawan
    Kano State Hisbah: arrest 40 over immoral acts 2 hours ago

    Sharia Police arrests 40 teenagers in Kano
    3 hours ago

    Court Slams 15 months imprisonment on Jacob Zuma, ex-S/African President
    Federal Government extends date for NIN to be linked with SIM cards 5 hours ago

    Just In: Again, FG extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage
    DSS 6 hours ago

    DSS arrest alleged killers of student raped to death