Matawalle: Buhari speaks on why APC is becoming ‘more popular’

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is becoming more popular among Nigerians because of its impressive record and commitment to good governance.

The President spoke while welcoming Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

.A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, said Buhari stated this in a message delivered on his behalf by Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), at the defection ceremony in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria.

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

The president however urged APC governors and elected lawmakers across the country “to continue to work harder to ensure our party maintains its popularity and retains power beyond 2023”.

He reminded all elected party officials of the fact that “your performance at all levels will impact significantly on the fortunes of the party”.

He added that “party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength”. (NAN)