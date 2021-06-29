Sanwo-Olu to Present Tourism Masterplan and Policy to Practitioners Thursday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday, 1st of July, make a public presentation of a reviewed Tourism Master Plan and a Tourism Policy to guide the activities of the State Government and stakeholders in the sector on all tourism related activities in the State for the next couple of years.

The public presentation of the reviewed Tourism Master Plan and a Tourism Policy event is supported by Sterling Bank Plc. and will hold at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a Statement Released on Monday through the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Commissioner for the Ministry, Pharm. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said that the public presentation of the two documents would herald a new narrative in the State’s tourism sector.

She described the presentation of the two documents by Governor Sanwo-Olu as historic, considering the rigorous processes and the scrutiny which the documents have been subjected to before arriving at the reviewed versions which would now be publicly presented on July 1st, 2021.

According to the Commissioner, the approval of the Governor for the production of both the Tourism Master Plan and Tourism Policy further demonstrates his resolve to embrace initiatives that would help advance the development of tourism activities from both the government and private sector’s perspectives.

As a show of the support of the tourism stakeholders for the two documents, the Commissioner revealed that various practitioners in the sector have been invited to witness public presentation event, stressing that the documents which were prepared in collaboration with the stakeholders, would be seamlessly embraced by all the affected practitioners.

The Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Shina Atilola, who spoke on the partnership of the Bank with the State Government for the public presentation event, said, “We are excited to partner with Lagos State as it prioritises tourism and repositions Lagos into one of the most preferred destinations in Africa.

He described the Tourism Master Plan and Policy by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as a must-have roadmap for regenerating, conserving, and making Lagos a high-end tourist destination with global appeal.

Atilola added that the role of the private sector is to support the government and take advantage of its favourable policies. Without which, enhanced quality of life for the masses, job creation, and shared prosperity for all will remain elusive.

“This explains our support for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s masterplan and policy presentation. It is a roadmap that will unlock inclusive and sustainable development by harnessing the unique and abundant endowments of nature and the cultural heritage of the people of Lagos State,” he said.