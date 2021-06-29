Sharia Police arrests 40 teenagers in Kano

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1:38 pm


By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 40 teenagers for their alleged involvement in immoral acts in Kano metropolis.

The Commander General of Hisbah, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by Mr Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano.

Ibn-Sina said out of the 40 arrested suspects, 12 are men.

”The suspects were apprehended between June 27 and June 28 at about 10 p.m. and midnight during a special raid in Bbur-burwa, Albasu Local Government Area, gathering commercial sex workers, sexual misconduct including the sale of condoms and marijuana.

“Some suspects were also arrested around the railway, Ja’en, Zoo Road, among others,” he said.

Ibn-Sina said the suspects will be properly screened, those who are first time offenders will be released to their parents and others would be charged to court.

The commander urged the youths to have the fear God and desist from their bad ways.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “immoral acts” are prohibited under Sharia Law operating in Kano state.

