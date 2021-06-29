Why I decided to follow Gov. Matawalle to APC – Ex- APGA National Secretary

By Ishaq Zaki

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Shinkafi, says he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Gov. Bello Matawalle to rebuild Zamfara.

Shinkafi who was the APGA governorship candidate at the 2019 general elections in Zamfara, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National leadership of APC received Matawalle and some federal and state lawmakers to the party on Tuesday.