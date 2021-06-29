Why I decided to follow Gov. Matawalle to APC – Ex- APGA National Secretary

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 8:27 am


Dr Sani Shinkafi

Dr Sani Shinkafi: dumps APGA for APC

By Ishaq Zaki

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Shinkafi, says he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Gov. Bello Matawalle to rebuild Zamfara.

Shinkafi who was the APGA governorship candidate at the 2019 general elections in Zamfara, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National leadership of APC received Matawalle and some federal and state lawmakers to the party on Tuesday.

“I am joining Matawalle in APC, with the APGA structure in the state and 14 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.”I am not joining APC for material gains. I am joining Matawalle to develop my state.“I am leaving APGA not because I don’t like the party, but I am leaving APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” he said.

“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, and as such, I see no reason why I should not join him,” he explained.

Shinkafi maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and he had been in the party for 19 years and rose up to the rank of national secretary of the party.

“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC among my supporters, I will continue to relate with those who chose to remain in APGA because of our long existing relationship,” Shinkafi explained.

