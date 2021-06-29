Why I jumped bail, ran away from Nigeria – Kanu explains in court

By Taiye Agbaje

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday told a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja that he would have been killed if he did not run away from Nigeria after he was granted bail.

He spoke after he was ordered to be remanded in a Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial by Justice Binta Nyako.

Nyako ordered the remand of Kanuafter counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that he jumped bail and had been re-arrested and produced in court.

However, Kanu indicated that he wanted to talk after the Judge ordered his remand in DSS custody. When he was allowed, Kanu had tried to justify his jumping of his bail and escape from Nigeria to the court. He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape. Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group. But in her reply, Justice Nyako advised Kanu not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial. She urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

Before then, Justice Nyako, had adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation based on the request of the Federal Govenment’s lawyer.

