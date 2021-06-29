Why I jumped bail, ran away from Nigeria – Kanu explains in court

Why I jumped bail, ran away from Nigeria – Kanu explains in court

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:02 pm


IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court

By Taiye Agbaje
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday told a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja that he would have been killed if he did not run away from Nigeria after he was granted bail.
He spoke after he  was ordered to be remanded in a Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial by Justice Binta Nyako.
Nyako ordered the remand of Kanuafter counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that he jumped bail and had been re-arrested and produced in court.

However, Kanu indicated that he wanted to talk after the Judge ordered his remand in DSS custody.

When he was allowed,  Kanu had tried to justify his jumping of his bail and escape from Nigeria to the court.

He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

But in her reply, Justice Nyako advised Kanu not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial.

She urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

Before then, Justice Nyako, had adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation based on the request of the Federal Govenment’s lawyer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu was arrested  on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory  matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

However, Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on over his failure to appear in court for hearing.
Upon jumping bail, he has been accused of  engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.
Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara 5 mins ago

    Kwara 2019: APC groups tackles Gov. AbdulRazaq
    court logo 22 mins ago

    Housewife drags 5 friends to court for calling her a witch
    Jail: LASU student to spend 21 years in jail over rape of fellow students 35 mins ago

    Rape: LASU student to spend 21 years in jail
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court 2 hours ago

    Court remands IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, fixes date for trial
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB arrested 3 hours ago

    DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 4 hours ago

    Just In: FG announces arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu
    IPOB ESN members: suspected to be behind attacks on Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State 4 hours ago

    IPOB Blasts Imo Police CP: You Are a Bloody Liar!
    Alcohol: banned over COVID-19 in Botswana 4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Botswana suspends liquor sale