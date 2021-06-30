10 Taliban militants killed in Eastern Afghanistan

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 2:37 pm


File: Taliban militants

Ten Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Wardak province on Tuesday.

The country’s Defense Ministry reported this in the Alasang area of Chaki Wardak district on Wednesday in a statement.

A number of weapons and ammunition were destroyed when Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) supported by Afghan Air Force targeted Taliban militants’ positions in three separate locations in surrounding areas in provincial capital Maidan Shar.

In neighbouring Parwan province, the ANDSF supported by local Public Uprising Forces evicted Taliban militants from Shinwar district on Tuesday.

“Efforts were underway as security forces are involved in an operation on Wednesday to recapture control of Seiagerd district in Parwan,’’ the statement said.

Taliban militants have been having heavy fighting against government security forces since the U.S.-led forces starting pulling out from Afghanistan on May 1.

They claimed to have captured more than 40 suburban districts.

The militant group has not responded to the report so far. (Xinhua/NAN)

