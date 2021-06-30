APC to PDP: Why we are winning elections, attracting your members

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says its electoral successes are based on public trust, integrity and its ability to positively impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was reacting to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegation that the APC had perfected plans to rig 2023 general elections.

Akpanudoedehe faulted the allegation.

“The APC’s track record of implementing projects and programmes that meet the needs of Nigerians is the main factor attracting more members, supporters and sympathisers to the party across the country,” he said.

He said that the party’s strong internal democracy, transparency and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, had also attracted members of the opposition to its fold.

He said the PDP lacked such credentials.

“This are the reasons that made the APC a better option for Nigerians, including serving state governors and National and State Assembly members who have been joining its fold.

“We want to remind Nigerians that while many APC members were victims of rigging when the PDP was in power, the APC has no record of rigging elections.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has introduced electoral reforms aimed at ensuring that all loopholes that open the electoral process to possible abuse in future elections are sealed and eliminated.

“With more than 40 million registered members, the APC has a solid foundation to successfully contest and win elections against other parties without tampering with the verdict of the citizens,’’ he said.

The scribe said the PDP does not have the capacity to win future elections because it was devoid of cohesion or organisational structure.

Akpanudoedehe said that this had made the party moribund, irrelevant and too feeble to be an effective opposition.

He said the electorate knew that the APC was a party of people with integrity, who were trustworthy and fully prepared to implement policies that would address their interests and enhance the their general well-being