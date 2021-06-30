Drama as officials ‘battle’ to take suspects convicted for child theft to prison in Rivers

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 9:28 am


By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There was mild drama at a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday as two suspects, Ada Ebere and Favour Godwin sentenced to 10 years and 15 years imprisonments respectively for  conspiracy, stealing and child trafficking resisted attempt by correctional officers to take them to the prison.

The two women were sentenced over their alleged role in the abduction and sale of four-year- old Uwana Emmanuel at Igbo-Etche in Etche local government area of Rivers State in 2018.

The two suspects have been in detention at the prison while their trial lasted.

But immediately Chief Magistrate Felicitas Amanze declared the ladies guilty of all three charges of conspiring, stealing and child trafficking leveled against them; they burst into tears and started rolling on the floor of the court.

They refused entreaties of officials of Correctional Center to get up to be taken to Port Harcourt prison where they will serve their sentences.

However, the correctional officers were eventually after much struggle and with support of a police officer were able to pull the convicts off the floor and handcuffed.

Ebere and Godwin were eventually led into a prison vehicle in cuffs amidst loud wailing and whisked off to the correctional centre.

However,  the first defendant in the suit, Kodirichi Nwankwo narrowly escaped jail sentence.

Nwankwo, who was the first defendant in the case, was seen was seen singing and praising God, though she was ordered to be reporting every month to the court for two years.

Chief Magistrate Amanze stated that she Court decided not send Nwankwo back to the Correctional Center because of her about four-year old child.

The suspect gave birth to the child while she was in prison custody during the trial of the case..

