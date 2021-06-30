Gunmen kidnap 6 workers in Kogi

Gunmen kidnap 6 workers in Kogi

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:06 pm


By Kola Adeyemi

Gunmen have kidnapped six workers of a ceramic company located at Itobe, Kogi.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the State, DSP William Aya,told newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday that the workers were kidnapped on Tuesday.

Aya said that the workers were working at one of the mining sites of the company located at Emiworo community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area when they were abducted.

Aya, however, explained that the police were only informed about the incident on Wednesday morning.

The kidnappers who were said to be heavily armed overpowered the workers before marching them into the bush.

Aya said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had commenced a manhunt for the kidnappers.

He assured that the victims would be rescued unhurt anytime from now.

Meanwhile, Mrs Asanah Shaibu whose husband, Hassan Shaibu,was among those kidnapped has appealed to police to help in rescuing her husband and other victims.

” Yes, my husband was among those ceramic workers kidnapped in Emiworo.

” We are yet to hear anything from their abductors. As I speak to you, I am confused and I don’t know where to go,” she told newsmen. (NAN)

