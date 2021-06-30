Here is How Nigeria Nabbed, Bundled Nnamdi Kanu Back to Nigeria

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 12:25 pm


Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

There are many narratives, not a few of them apocryphal in origin, about how Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested and bundled back to Nigeria by the security operatives.
Many Nigerians may not know that Nigeria has its own international intelligence operatives like other big countries. The country’ s cross border sleuth crime busrsters operate under the umbrella of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) which was actually responsible for Kanu’s arrest.
It is like the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Russia’s Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB) or as translated in English, Committee for State Security; Israel’s Mossad or Central Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations and Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS/MI6).
The Nation quoted a source: “The security agencies got intelligence report that Kanu was out of London and they quickly activated the arrest plan. The whole process was unconventional. He was with a woman in a hotel when he was picked up and brought to Nigeria.
“Intelligence agencies had trailed him to Britain and Germany (where his brother lives) but they could not get him until he jetted out to a South American country. He had scheduled a rendezvous in a hotel with a woman.
“All I can tell you is that he was ‘picked up’ and brought to face justice. This is why the government has repeatedly claimed that Kanu was intercepted. No envoy of Nigeria participated in the operation.
“The unconventional method was realisable because Kanu has been watch-listed by the Federal Government through the International Police (INTERPOL) having jumped bail.”

