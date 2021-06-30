Just in: Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver

Just in: Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:38 am


FILE PHOTO: Bandits kill lawmakers in Zamfara

FILE PHOTO: Bandits kill lawmakers in Zamfara

Muhammad Ahmad, the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly has been killed by bandits.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gusau that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

He said that incident occurred on Tuesday at Sheme in Katsina State while Ahmad was on his way to Kano.

“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

