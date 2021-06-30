Kogi gets Youths Development Commission

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji, Yahaya Bello has granted approval for the composition of the Kogi State Youth Development

Commission, with Lawal Ozomata James, appointed as Chairman of the Commission.

According to a release from the office of the Secretary to State Government, the composition is in line with Section 6:1:2 of the law establishing the Kogi State Youth Development Commission.

The statement added that the composition is geared towards the Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2018.

The names of other members of the Commission include: Olusiji Aina, Sariki Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Bidemi Olorukooba, Ms. Abimbola Abgogun, Esther Awuya Ogaji, Abdulkareem Isah Adabenege, Garba Ige Joy, Victor Oshamo.