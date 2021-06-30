Kogi gets Youths Development Commission

Kogi gets Youths Development Commission

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:12 pm


Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji, Yahaya Bello has granted approval for the composition of the Kogi State Youth Development
Commission, with Lawal Ozomata James, appointed as Chairman of the Commission.

According to a release from the office of the Secretary to State Government, the composition is in line with Section 6:1:2 of the law establishing the Kogi State Youth Development Commission.

The statement added that the composition is geared towards the Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2018.

The names of other members of the Commission include: Olusiji Aina, Sariki Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Bidemi Olorukooba, Ms. Abimbola Abgogun, Esther Awuya Ogaji, Abdulkareem Isah Adabenege, Garba Ige Joy, Victor Oshamo.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Eight arraigned over rape, murder of University of Ilorin student
    APC, PDP 34 mins ago

    APC to PDP: Why we are winning elections, attracting your members
    Zenith Bank Headquarters 42 mins ago

    Zenith Bank retains position as number 1 Tier-1 bank in Nigeria
    Governor David Umahi: 48 mins ago

    Umahi suspends 5 permanent secretaries for 6 months
    55 mins ago

    LASG promises December date for delivery of Lagos-Badagry Expressway
    Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kidnap 6 workers in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Man, 20, to die by hanging for stabbing football coach to death
    Oyegun 2 hours ago

    South – south APC crisis: Oyegun Committee submits report