LASG promises December date for delivery of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State government and CCECC, the contractors handling the reconstruction of a section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, have pledged to complete the project before its December delivery date.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Adeshina Odunuga, spokesman for the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The statement said the Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, made the promise while reacting to complaints over the hardship faced by the road users.

Adeyoye appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the speedy delivery of the project.

She promised that the completed sections of the road would be opened to vehicular movement immediately.

According to the Special Adviser, as part of efforts to boost international economic activities, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration prioritised the construction of the road.

She said this was because of its importance to the West African sub-region and the road was the gateway that connects Nigeria to Seme, Republic of Benin, and other neighboring countries.

She said in fulfillment of the promise made by the governor, the Agboju to Tradefair segment of the road was delivered in 2020.

She added that the contractors had completed the ten lanes from Mile 2 to Volks and the service lane from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, inward Lagos.

Adeyoye said the scope of work included provision of Lay-bys, service ducts, pedestrian bridges, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus stops, BRT park and ride points and BRT depots.

Others include tolled link interchanges, flyovers, construction of toll plazas, road markings, traffic lights, landscaping among others.

The project manager of CCECC, Mr Jiang Yaowu, who spoke on site listed challenges slowing down construction works to include high traffic volume and inflation.

According to him, more than 26,000 vehicles ply the road daily and this has contributed to safety and security challenges on the site.

Yaowu assured that the project would be completed in December and appealed for patience of motorists, adding that temporary routes had been created to ease the gridlock on the road.

The reconstruction/upgrading of the 60km Lagos-Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko from four lanes to 10 lanes comprises two-toll lanes, two service lanes, one Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, Central reserve for two-way Light Rail Mass Transit and various support infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three contractors are handling the construction of the highway with the state government supervising the construction works between Eric Moore and Okokomaiko.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is supervising rehabilitation works from Igboelerin to Agbara junction, while the Federal Ministry of Works is supervising the reconstruction of the highway from Agbara to Seme Border.