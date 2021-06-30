Man, 20, to die by hanging for stabbing football coach to death

A Kano State High Court, sitting on Wednesday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Salisu Muhammad-Yakasai, to death by hanging for stabbing his football coach, Mujittafa Musa,32, to death with a knife.

The convict, who resides at Yakasai Quarters Kano, was convicted on a count charge of culpable homicide.

The prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 2, 2019 at Yakasai Quarters Kano.

Sorondinki said that on the same date and at about 11:20 p.m the defendant had an argument with Musa at Gangare in Yakasai Quarters.

He said that in the process, the convict stabbed the victim on his chest twice and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The prosecutor produced four witnesses to the court to prove the charge against the defendant.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defense counsel, Sani Ibrahim-Salisu, however, produced three witnesses to counter the charge.

The presiding Judge, Justice Dije Aboki, held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore sentenced the convict to death by hanging.