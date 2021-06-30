Ogun alerts residents on flooding

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun Government has alerted residents of warning by the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) that some parts of the state will experience flooding incident this year.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya made the warning in Abeokuta, during a press briefing to intimate members of the public on the weather forecast in the coming months of the year.

According to Oresanya, NIHSA’s report stated that there would be flash flood in July and a high intensity rainfall by September, 2021, which would result into river flooding, as the soil would have been saturated by then, coupled with the likely release of water from Oyan Dam.

The Special Adviser urged the people to ensure proper clearing of drainage channels within their domain and desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the water ways, affirming that the unwholesome attitude had been responsible for major flooding incidences.

He called on people residing in flood-prone areas, especially those in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode, Ijebu-Ode, Ifo, Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-East and Ogun Waterside Local Government Areas to make necessary provisions to avoid severe impact of the natural occurrence.

“Farmers around wetlands and river banks should complete their harvesting before the above stated time to avert loss of crops and livestock to flooding. Pedestrians and motorists should also be cautious of high volume of storm water during this period”, Oresanya advised.

Contributing, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile said government has created Flood Emergency Management Unit which can be reached on 08036401944 or 09010480056 in case of any environmental emergency.