PDP warns illegal LG executives in Niger

PDP warns illegal LG executives in Niger

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 8:00 am


PDP logo

PDP logo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will take action against those behind the “illegal inauguration” of the party local government chairmen in Niger.

The NWC gave the warning in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan also cautioned those illegally parading themselves as PDP local government chairmen in some councils in Niger to retrace their steps and desist from such activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC declares the purported inauguration, which allegedly took place at the State Secretariat on Friday, June 25 of some individuals as PDP local government chairmen in Niger state, as illegal, null and of no effect, as it does not have the approval of the NWC.

“The NWC vehemently condemns the activities of those behind this illegal activity.

“The NWC cautions that, it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.”

He directed all PDP members in Niger to distance themselves from such persons, saying their activities are without the consent of the party.

He advised all leaders, stakeholders, members of PDP in Niger state and the nation at large to note that the affairs of the state chapter of the PDP was still vested on the North Central Zonal Working Committee.

“Furthermore, the NWC cautions such individuals to henceforth desist from actions that undermine the authority of the North Central Zonal Working Committee, the NWC as well as the constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC is in the final stages of its liaison with the National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee to resolve all the issues in line with the Constitution of the PDP.

“The PDP family in Niger State is advised to await further instructions from the NWC.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 9 seconds ago

    On Kanu’s Arrest and Terrorists of Nigeria
    Police: 7 mins ago

    Two kidnappers shot dead while collecting ransom in Kogi
    Herdsmen and their cattle 15 mins ago

    Ogoni leaders cry for help over alleged occupation of farmlands by armed herders
    The female convicts, Ada Ebere and Favour Godwin resisting attempt to take them to prison after their conviction in a child theft suit 30 mins ago

    Drama as officials ‘battle’ to take suspects convicted for child theft to prison in Rivers
    Uniben: student shot dead 2 hours ago

    Uniben student, Augustine Izu, shot dead after writing final exams
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it has not issued any statement on his arrest 2 hours ago

    Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Why we’ve not reacted to re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu
    10 hours ago

    FIFA ban: Siasia lied, we pulled all strings to help him – Sports Minister
    Governor David Umahi: appoints new aides 10 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi makes new appointments