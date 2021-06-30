Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son – Man tells court

Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son – Man tells court

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:43 pm


Justice

By Joy Kaka
Mr Gabriel Chikezie, a commercial driver, on Wednesday told an FCT High Court, Kubwa that former Insp Haruna Ocheni shot his 17-year-old son to death.

The police charged Ocheni with a one count charge of culpable homicide.

Chikezie made the allegation while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Gabriel Salifu.

He had earlier told the court that his deceased son,  stole a generator from his house in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 15, 2020.
”I decided to call my neighbour, Pastor Ocheni to help me with a policeman in order to recover the generator from my son.
” My neighbour gave me the phone number of the defendant and I called him but he asked me to call back on March 24 because he was busy.
” I sent him a text telling him that my son was around and the defendant arrived my house. He brought out a rope from his pocket and tied my son’s two hands and dragged him out.
” My son later agreed to give the number of the person he sold the generator to, but he was dragged by the defendant while he resisted.
” The defendant used a gun  to hit my son on the head and later shot him”, he said.
He said that he took the boy to the Kubwa General Hospital,  where he was confirmed dead.
The defence counsel, asked Chikezie if the deceased had other criminal cases in court and if he made a formal report of the missing generator to a police station.
Chikezie in response, said his late son had stolen cell phones in the past .
”I did not make a formal report to the police because I had already called my neighbour. I collected the  policeman’s number from him because he is a very close family friend and a pastor, ” he said.
Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya,  adjourned the matter until July 15 for continuation of hearing.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Bank of Industry debunks reports of unsecured lending
    Muhammadu Buhari: 49 mins ago

    Nigerians are Nigeria’s problems, Buhari declares
    England players celebrate defeat of Germany in EURO 2020 2 hours ago

    Four key lessons from Euro 2020 so far
    APC, PDP 2 hours ago

    Senator Nwaoboshi, 2 others dump PDP for APC
    Special Adviser to Ogun Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya 2 hours ago

    Ogun alerts residents on flooding
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 2 hours ago

    PDP: We’ll kick APC out of power in 2023 despite defections
    File: Taliban militants 2 hours ago

    10 Taliban militants killed in Eastern Afghanistan
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 4 hours ago

    Flashback: Nnamdi Kanu, Hero or Villain?