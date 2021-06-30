Two kidnappers shot dead while collecting ransom in Kogi

Two kidnappers shot dead while collecting ransom in Kogi

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 9:51 am


By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two members of a criminal gang met their waterloo in Abobo, a village in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Tuesday.

They were gunned down by a combined team of hunters and vigilantes while collecting ransom for the release of a kidnapped victim.

Following actionable intelligence report, professional hunters in the area ambushed the kidnappers who came out in Abobo village, behind Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to collect the ransom.

Two of the three kidnappers were killed on the spot, while one other escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds. Their captives were set free in the operation.

Speaking, the Divisional Police Officer, Okehi Local Government Area, Mr Ovanja Yakubu said men of the Nigerian Police in his division have been drafted to join professional hunters to fetch out the third kidnapper dead or alive.

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, maintained that his position on criminal elements was public knowledge stating that the state cannot accommodate any criminal who wants to deprive the people of their peace.

He said he was elected and sworn-in to protect the lives and property of the people and will ensure such covenant is kept for posterity.

The governor commended the professional hunters and the conventional security agencies in the state for their tireless efforts in rooting out criminal elements from the state.

