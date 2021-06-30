Uniben student, Augustine Izu, shot dead after writing final exams

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 8:29 am


By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

The Police Command in Edo have confirmed the killing of Augustine Izu, a final year Political Science student of University of Benin (UniBen).

The spokesman of the command, SP Bello Kontongs, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

Bello also confirmed the shooting of Joshua Oginigbo, a Computer Engineering student of the institution.

The spokesman however assured that the assailants would be brought to book.

Izu was killed by unknown gunmen hours after writing his final examination on Thursday.

He was trailed to his off campus hostel at No. 5, Image Street, off Federal Road, Ugbowo, Benin, by his assailants who shot him dead in his room.

The assailants, numbering four and fully masked-up, carried out the dastardly act in the presence of the deceased friend, Emeka Walter, who was also hit by the assailants bullet in the arm.

In a related development, another student of the institution, Joshua Oginigbo, was also reported to have been shot on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

Oginigbo was shot on the head around the June 12 Secretariat in the campus.

The victim was said to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

It was also gathered that both shootings were said to be cult related

