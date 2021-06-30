WHO officially declares China malaria-free

WHO officially declares China malaria-free

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:46 am


Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO: Congratulates China on becoming malaria free

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO: Congratulates China on becoming malaria free

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday officially granted China a malaria-free certification as a token of celebration of the country’s successful elimination of the disease after 70 years of its struggles against malaria.

From 30 million malaria cases in the 1940s, China brought down that number over the last decades, to have finally achieved no cases in the last four years, the WHO said.

“Today we congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria,’’ said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Their successes weres hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action,’’ he added.

China’s efforts against malaria started in the 1950s, as the disease was rampant in the southern part of the country, close to other hotspots in mainland Southeast Asia.

The “523 Project’’ a research programme launched in 1967, allowed Chinese Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou to discover artemisinin, one of the most effective antimalarial drugs nowadays, according to WHO.

Over the last two decades, China ramped up its efforts and reduced the number of cases in the 1990s from 117,000 to 5,000 annually by providing staff training, laboratory equipment, antimalarial medicines and new methods to control mosquito propagation.

The “1-3-7’’ strategy one day to report a case, three days to confirm a case and seven days to prevent further spread of the disease was also a tool of success and was still used nowadays for travelers coming from malaria-infected countries.

No cases were reported in China in the last four years, warranting the malaria-free credential by the WHO.

“Over many decades, China’s ability to think outside the box served the country well in its own response to malaria, and also had a significant ripple effect globally.’’ Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 1 hour ago

    Flashback: Nnamdi Kanu, Hero or Villain?
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 1 hour ago

    Here is How Nigeria Nabbed, Bundled Nnamdi Kanu Back to Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Reflections on Communist Party of China at 100
    3 hours ago

     Ecobank Group is African Banker’s  2021 African SME Bank of the Year
    FILE PHOTO: Bandits kill lawmakers in Zamfara 3 hours ago

    Just in: Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver
    L-R: Chief Celestine Omehia, former Governor of Rivers State; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State; Sen. Theodore A Orji, former Governor of Abia State; Dr.(Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Deputy Governor of Rivers State and Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly during the inauguration of reconstructed Rumuigbo, Chief Johnson Amadi, Igbodo, Finima, Rumuopareli, Bauchi, Ohia and Isaac Boro streets in Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Tuesday night. 3 hours ago

    Defection: ‘Your integrity, credibility at stake’, Wike tells Matawalle
    Wike and Peterside 4 hours ago

    ‘How can a cultist tell me what is good ?’- Wike attacks Dakuku Peterside
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 4 hours ago

    On Kanu’s Arrest and Terrorists of Nigeria