Zenith Bank retains position as number 1 Tier-1 bank in Nigeria

Zenith Bank retains position as number 1 Tier-1 bank in Nigeria

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:42 pm


Zenith Bank Headquarters

Zenith Bank Headquarters

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Zenith Bank Plc has retained its position at the number one bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 capital in the 2021 Top 1,000 World Banks ranking published by the Banker Magazine.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onyeagwu said for the third consecutive year, the bank retained its position as the number one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 Capital of 2.64 billion dollars.

He said the bank emerged the 454th bank globally and the only Nigerian bank in the top 500.

He explained that the ranking, which was published in the July edition of the Banker Magazine of Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, was based on the 2020 year-end Tier-1 capital of banks globally.

“This ranking is a demonstration of our resilience and doggedness as an institution given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant deleterious impact on businesses globally.

“It is also an affirmation of our commitment to delighting and creating value for our customers through a broad range of superior product offerings, best-in-class service and top-of-the-range technology,” he said.

According to Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank’s financial performance for the year was underpinned by an eight per cent growth in non-interest income.

It recorded an improved market share in both retail and corporate sectors, in spite of a very challenging macroeconomic environment, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Eight arraigned over rape, murder of University of Ilorin student
    APC, PDP 34 mins ago

    APC to PDP: Why we are winning elections, attracting your members
    Governor David Umahi: 48 mins ago

    Umahi suspends 5 permanent secretaries for 6 months
    55 mins ago

    LASG promises December date for delivery of Lagos-Badagry Expressway
    Yahaya Bello 1 hour ago

    Kogi gets Youths Development Commission
    Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kidnap 6 workers in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Man, 20, to die by hanging for stabbing football coach to death
    Oyegun 2 hours ago

    South – south APC crisis: Oyegun Committee submits report