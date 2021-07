Anambra governorship election: Native doctor emerges PRP candidate

Richard Elesho

The upcoming Anambra State Governorship election will be contested by candidates from all works of life. On Wednesday, a herbalist or if you like, ‘a native doctor’ joined the rank of standard bearers who will fly the flag of their respective political parties in the November election.

Dr Nnamidi Nwanwuo emerged winner of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP Governorship primary in the State. Nwanwuo, was returned unopposed after his two co-aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down for him, according to The Nation.

Announcing result of the election, the National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali, described the election as credible and peaceful, saying the party’s flag would be the next flag to be hoisted at the government house as it will take over from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He commended other aspirants for stepping down for the candidate, saying it was a demonstration of spirit of sportsmanship and leadership, which he said was one of the hallmarks of the party.

He said, “PRP is the only party that recognises the place of people in governance. This country has hope because what we have done today will be on record as far as PRP is concerned.”

Explaining the reasons behind his stepping down, Mba said his inability to meet up the high standards of the party informed his decision.

“Nobody gave me one naira to step down for Nwanwuo. Whoever is making such allegations will attract God’s wrath. I can’t sell my conscience for nothing,” he said.

On his part, Anaso said, “I went into memory lane and discovered that north has not finished their tenure, and since I’m from the central, I decided to step down. Otherwise I have everything it takes to become a governor.”

In his acceptance speech, the party candidate, Nwanwuo promised to focus on health, education and agriculture to impact the lives of the citizens of the state.

It would be recalled that a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, a Senator and a businessman are among candidates of other parties that will contest the election that will produce the successor of Dr. Willie Obiano.