Court sentences man to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti

Thursday, July 1, 2021 5:44 pm


By Aremu-Gbemiro

An Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Dayo Asiwaju, to life imprisonment for rape.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond the reasonable doubt.

“The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution.

“He is accordingly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on count one for Rape and on count two he is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment, “he said.

According to the charge, Asiwaju committed the offence on March 29, 2019, when he used charms to rape a 200-level student of Economics/Political Education student of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 213(b) of the criminal code laws, C16 laws of Ekiti 2012.

The prosecution counsel, Dolapo Oyewole, called two witnesses and tendered statements of the convict, blood stained bedsheets and charms, among others.

The defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe did not call any witness.

