Ecobank Nigeria to Launch Bespoke Women Empowerment Initiative, Elevate

All is set for the launch of “Ellevate”, a bespoke women empowerment proposition of the Ecobank Group. Elevate is targeted at empowering women-owned, and women-focused businesses in Nigeria.

Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Carol Oyedeji said the initiative which is scheduled for launch on July 7, 2021 in Lagos (Registration link https://bit.ly/3hDPHkT ), is specially designed for women in business, and businesses with a high percentage of female executives or employees. The programme also targets manufacturers of products used by women. Ellevate is an initiative of the Ecobank Group which is being launched in the 33 African countries where it operates. Its launch underscores the bank’s commitment to empowering women by providing the platforms and opportunities for them to thrive. Ecobank understands that women’s needs are unique and has put in place the appropriate resources to meet those needs.

“With Ellevate, we recognise and acknowledge the critical role of women in the society. Ellevate offers women-owned businesses a wide reaching suite of solutions, incorporating smarter money management, discounted financing and value-added services to deliver, that female entrepreneurs need at the right time. We will work with the private sector and other interest groups to realise this. Ellevate offers end-to-end, differentiated business solutions, financial support, advisory services and networking opportunities for businesses in Nigeria that are managed and owned by women. In developing Ellevate, Ecobank took into consideration what women require from their bankers and successfully came up with pragmatic solutions that will help bridge identified gaps”. She stated.

Further, she said Ecobank Nigeria remains a women friendly bank, that has many initiatives and innovative products targeted at empowering female entrepreneurs. One of these is the Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI), a platform designed to empower and support women owned small-scale businesses. In addition, there are business loans for SMEs, inventory finance for key distributors, shop owner’s facility for traders, purchase order and invoice discounting, asset finance and agriculture finance among other laudable offerings.

The Special Guest of Honour expected at the Ellevate launch is the Managing Director, Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tony Okpanachi; the Panelists are: Founder, Health Africa, Fola Laoye; Founder, Braveline Growth Partners, Taba Peterside and Founder of Ruff n Tumble, Nike Ogunlesi. While the moderator is Tolulope Babajide, the Innovations and Partnerships Advisor on (Nigeria for Women Project), A World Bank-supported project.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai). Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms and an extensive network of over 250 branches and more than 30, 000 agency banking locations (Xpress Points).