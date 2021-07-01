Itsay Sagay blasts Yahaya Bello: “What will you showcase as achievements in your presidential campaign?”

By Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has received a knock in the head over his acclaimed Presidential ambition from no less a personality than Prof. Itsay Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption.

The constitutional lawyer said although the Governor is free to do as he likes about the Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, he and his like minds are not looking in his direction

Sagay said he does not know what Bello will showcase as his achievements during the forthcoming presidential campaign if he is truly serious about contesting in the 2023 general elections.

Reports revealed that the governor had in recent interview with journalists explained that he is contemplating to contest for the office of the President in 2023 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming that many Nigerians are asking him to run.

According to Bello: “Alot of Nigerians, especially the youth and women including some well known personalities in the country are asking me to contest for the office of the President in 2023. And I think it is time for us to look into capacity and the best person who can do the job to unite this country. Maybe they have seen some qualities in me, that is why they are asking me to come and unite this country.”

While reacting to the Governor’s claim in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Prof. Sagay explained that the Governor needs to know the zoning system in the APC, revealing that it will be the turn of the South to produce the APC presidential candidate in 2023.

Prof.Sagay said, “If Yahaya Bello truly wants to contest, he should go ahead. But he should also be aware that this time around in 2023, it is the turn of the South. The North is currently enjoying its two term, and the next zoning will rotate to the South.

Sagay continued, “But if he decides to ignore the zoning system and claim to be above the party policy, he is free to do so and let’s see how much support he is going to get.”

But on the claim of Governor Bello, saying that Nigerians want a youth as the president in 2023, Sagay explained that being a youth does not give automatic qualification for becoming president.

Sagay further said, “If his only reason is because Nigerians want a youth as president, we have many youths in the party to select, not someone who can just jump in because he claims to be a youth.”

“He is free to do what pleases him, but we are not thinking in his direction at all. I don’t even know what he is going to use as his record to base his presidential campaign on,” he added.