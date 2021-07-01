Just In: DSS confirms 2 deaths, 13 arrests, recovery of guns, others in raid on Igboho’s residence

Thursday, July 1, 2021 10:49 pm


Igboho

Sunday Igboho

 

The Department of State Services, DSS has confirmed that its operatives, in conjunction with other security operatives raided the Ibadan, Oyo State home of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho early Thursday morning.

According to the Service, the raid was conducted following intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms.
DSS, according to TVC, made the revelation at a press briefing on Thursday evening.
The Service said 13 suspects, made up of two 12 males and one female were arrested during the raid and are are now in its custody
The intelligence agency also confirmed that two of Igboho’s security guards were killed during the raid while others escaped with gunshot wound.
DSS advised Igboho to turn himself in. He added that Ak-47, Pump Action rifles, pistols, 5000 rounds of ammunition were among items recovered during the raid.

Also,  items recovered from the residence of Igboho during the operation were paraded.

Details later

See Photos of some of the recovered items below

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho's house

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho’s house

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho's house

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho’s house

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho's house

Guns and other items recovered by DSS at Igboho’s house

 

