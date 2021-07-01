Kano imposes N100,000 licence permit on tricycle operators

Kano imposes N100,000 licence permit on tricycle operators

Thursday, July 1, 2021 2:15 pm


Tricycles in operation

Tricycles

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has increased tricycle licence permits from N8,000 to N100,000.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano.

“We have to check the operations of these operators for security reasons. The tracker is free while the permit is not.

“If you must operate a tricycle, you have to register for a permit,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency has registered 60,000 for permits.

Dan’agundi said that the agency will enforce the payment of N100 daily through Point Of Sale (POS) distributed by the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) to tricyclists.

He called on all tricycle operators and other commercial vehicle operators concerned to comply with the KAROTA law and ensure that their vehicles are fully captured.

”If they fail to comply, they will be arrested and prosecuted”, he said.

