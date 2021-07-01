LG Electronics Offers Smart HVAC Solution

…focuses on African Market

Companies that provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions know it’s crucial to offer products that meet the climate control needs of the respective audiences. LG Electronics has its Multi V system available in the African markets and representatives say it’s ideal for the region, especially considering that some areas get temperatures upwards of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. LG design its Multi V unit to address the needs of commercial clients, such as apartment building managers or people who oversee office complexes.

The Multi V is a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system, which means it uses refrigerant for both heating and cooling purposes. A VRF system has an outdoor condenser unit, then an indoor unit in each room requiring climate control. Manipulating the flow of refrigerant solution through the evaporator coils of the indoor units keeps each room at the desired temperature while using less energy than traditional systems that circulate chilled air or water through ducts in a building. VRF systems still rely on air or water for cooling, but the changeable flow of the refrigerant results in energy-saving benefits. More specifically, they are 20-30% more efficient than conventional HVAC systems.

Standout Qualities of the System

Besides Multi V being a VRF system offering the benefits above, LG engineered specific perks that make these HVAC systems superior to others available to buy. The LG Multi V family of products includes numerous units, and the brand calls attention to the high-tech inverters. They provide maximum efficiency at both full and partial loads.

Additionally, LG discusses the Multi V as a “total HVAC solution.” Many of the notable qualities of the system relate to its sensor technology. For example, there is a dual sensing control that detects both the temperature and humidity in the environment and adjusts accordingly. And, the data from the temperature and humidity sensors relates to a smart load control feature that manages the cooling load for increased energy efficiency based on the conditions.

There is also a Comfort Cooling setting. Once an operator activates it, the system transitions into a “mild cooling” mode without stopping to switch to the lower setting.

Suitable for the Smart Energy Trend

As mentioned earlier, some of the countries within the African and Middle Eastern markets set energy efficiency targets to meet within approximately the next decade. LG believes its Multi V technology will be instrumental in helping those nations reach their goals, particularly because it uses smart technology. Smart HVAC systems collectively represent one of the top trends in the HVAC industry at large. Residential and corporate customers alike appreciate them since the intelligent aspects of such a setup offer benefits such as repair notifications that let users know when it’s time to make service calls. Some units even schedule those appointments automatically. Also, sensors, like the ones LG incorporates into its units, enable self-regulation of HVAC units. They trigger the equipment regarding when and where to operate in a building.

Compatible With a Smart Energy Interface

Customers using a Multi V HVAC system can take advantage of a complimentary intelligent system called Building Energy Control, or BECON. There are reportedly several sites in the Middle Eastern and African regions using BECON for smart energy management. BECON is a cloud-based, Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

Its energy scan feature takes data from all the respective sensors and gives detailed energy usage statuses related to a building’s zones, floors or other parameters. It can also provide a future operation guide that instructs users on how to save energy while continuing to consider the comfort of the occupants.

BECON has diagnostic capabilities too. It looks at past and present data to spot abnormal patterns within it. The technology can also use that information to solve problems associated with equipment in a facility.

When BECON users want to see the impacts of various changes they could make to an HVAC system’s settings, BECON offers simulations that take things such as weather information, past usage and customer preferences about comfort versus efficiency into account.

Comfort and Conservation Combined

LG seems committed to offering its customers solutions that keep them comfortable in extreme temperatures without wasting energy. The Multi V is an excellent example of a system that incorporates several smart features that align with modern energy needs. This system and others similar to it will likely continue to gain momentum, especially with a renewed focus on climate change mitigation and energy efficiency in many parts of the world.

Inside VRF HVAC Systems

At the heart of any building is its HVAC system—that essential collection of compressors, coils, fans, and controls that has such a hand to play in energy costs, air quality, and occupant comfort. LG Air Conditioning Technologies understands this, and when it comes to perfecting all three, it’s hard to beat their LG MULTI VTM VRF series.

VRF—or Variable Refrigerant Flow—systems differ from traditional HVAC solutions in a few key ways. Most importantly, their fans and compressors run on inverter motors attached to computerized control systems, meaning their speed can be precisely controlled. In essence, rather than merely flipping on and off like a typical AC unit, the inverter technology enables VRF systems to respond in real-time to changing conditions in a space and adapt accordingly.

VRFs can even use heat recovered from one room to warm another, an ability that makes for particularly energy-efficient operations in hospitality settings and multi-family housing. A VRF system is up to the task when it comes to pricing, VRF systems may initially appear more expensive, but when life-cycle energy savings and total building expenditures are taken into account, they quickly prove themselves to be the more affordable option. Take, for example, the construction costs incurred by a chilled water system, which requires heavy structural steel and concrete in order to support, or the ductwork utilized by a simple rooftop system, which can take up two to three feet of space between each floor of a building. By contrast, a typical refrigerant line used by a VRF is a mere two to three inches in diameter, allowing for significantly greater architectural flexibility. With the superior performance, comfort, and energy savings VRFs offer, General Manager of the Air Solution Division, LG Electronics West African Operation, Mr. Jung June Yoon says they’re a bit like the Ferraris of the HVAC world—streamlined, powerful, and flawlessly engineered.