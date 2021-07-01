Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect to Fundamental Human Rights, Rule of Law

Thursday, July 1, 2021 9:19 am


Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government

By Daniels Ekugo
Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged caution and strict adherence to the rule of law in the handling of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issue by the federal government.
The Senator in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja on Wednesday, also advised the federal government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it detains and re-arraign Mazi Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.
The relevant section and charter he said presupposes that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.
“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts. For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty”, Abaribe said.
However, the Minority Leader called for calm saying that the recent events presents ample opportunity for dialogue and for the federal government to address the contending issues that seems to challenge the peace and unity of the country.

