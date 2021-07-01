Sunday Igboho cancels Lagos rally, reveals how his house was attacked

By Nehru Odeh

Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has cancelled the rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday. This latest development is coming after security operatives raided his house in Soka area of Ibadan. on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead, several missing and property destroyed.

Igboho, who had planned the rally for Saturday in Lagos told the BBC that he had to cancel the rally because of safety precautions, since he is no longer safe.

He had held several rallies in different parts of the Southwest prior to this attack

Igboho said he was in his house about 1:30am when he heard gunshots in front of his house and loud shouts saying, “We are DSS, we are soldiers, Sunday Igboho come out.”

“I peep through my window. I saw them dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I was surprised, wondering what the problem was, since I hadn’t kill anybody,” he said.

The activist also said he was stunned because he had always been nonviolent and his activism is for the safety of his people. “All what I have been doing is to fight for my people. My rally has been peaceful. The reason I fight for my people is because Fulani bandits kill and rape them yet government has failed to do the right thing. That is why I have come out to fight for them,” he maintained.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed monitored by TNG, “alleged some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack.”

The report also has it that Igboho’s vehicles, “including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.”

Bullet holes were found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises. Bullets as well as the pestle used to gain entrance into the building were also found on the floor, while some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

Prior to the Thursday attack and, therefore, cancellation of the planned rally, Igboho had always insisted it would hold despite cautions by security operatives.