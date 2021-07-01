Sunday Igboho’s Home Attacked By Unknown Gunmen

*They Spray Bullets on Vehicles

Sunday Adeyemo, Sunday Igboho for style, is in the news again. This time, not for his insistence that the planned rally for Lagos would hold despite cautions by security operatives, but because of an attack on his Soka Ibadan home by some unknown gunmen. It happened around 1:00 am, this Thursday.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed monitored by TNG, “alleged some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack.”

The report has it further that Igboho’s vehicles, “including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.”

Bullet holes were, according to the story, found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

It was learnt Igboho was not at home during the attack while some alleged he ‘mysteriously’ disappeared.

Oyo Police Command was yet to confirm the attack

See photos of the attacks below