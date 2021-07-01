The Example of Viko TV

By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Television can be quite arresting, especially if one is in the studio being served news, politics, the economy and sports in real time. It was in a soft afternoon of mild showers that I walked into the sprawling premises of Don Ritz Hotel in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka, Anambra State, and was directed by the security men on duty to Sling Studio, the broadcasting home of Viko TV. The personable Group Managing Director (GMD) of the trendsetting company, Chidi Lucky Kanu, was in the studio attending to matters when I arrived. A hands-on manager, he put his staff to work in letting me watch through the various aspects and dimensions of their variety of programmes.

The live studio productions are spot-on. The outside broadcasts, such as the coverage of the first planes landing at Anambra International Airport, Umueri, were so professionally done that one could hardly believe that the station barely kicked off at the beginning of this year.

Viko TV is a comprehensive package of the media, events and entertainment. Services offered on a daily basis include exclusive interviews, press conferences, digital campaigns, talk show productions, video advert productions, pre-wedding photo and video shoots.

The integrated company is also adept at outdoor video coverage of child and house dedications, election campaigns, wedding ceremonies, conferences, meetings, church services, funeral ceremonies, and live-streaming. The cameras and sundry equipment are top of the range.

The staff quarters are close by for the convenience of the workers as work time begins at 5.30am while the first news is broadcast at 6am. The Viko TV News is a compelling staple.

The company synergizes with the available media in Anambra State to make broadcast news, events and programmes germane to the fast developing capital city of Awka. Talented broadcasters are given opportunities to showcase their abilities in sports analyses, political debates, business digests and diverse travel offerings. Zoom conferences are all the rage in a relaxed atmosphere.

Given his eye for synergy, Chidi Lucky Kanu enjoys a resourceful partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Transport under the hardworking Commissioner Afam Mbanefo. The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Tourism and Culture with the resourceful Commissioner Dr Kenn Anierobi at the helm of affairs has also keyed into the work of Viko TV and the allied companies.

Chidi Lucky Kanu firmly believes that the building and opening of Anambra International Airport by Governor Willie Obiano holds the key to a remarkable boom in businesses in the travel, hospitality and tourism sector of which he is a key player.

Born in Ndiowu in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chidi Lucky Kanu is a standout exponent of the think-home philosophy of the state celebrated as “Light of the Nation”. His Viko Nigeria Group of Companies showcases Consolidated Alliance, “a strong player in the Nigerian economy within the hospitality, travel and tourism sector with industry experience spanning 25 years.” The company is in the forefront of digital transformation, technology and innovation in the travel and tourism services.

Watching the Consolidated Alliance Talk-show hosted by veteran Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu on Viko TV was indeed enlightening as the CEO of the Transport Corporation of Anambra State, Dr (Mrs) Ify Madukasi marshaled out points on what makes a modern day transport company tick.

The station seamlessly moves through its “Flightstime” and “Bustimes” to online travel service intervolving hotel and flight booking, airport taxi, airport shuttle, financial inclusion services, and inter-state bus services.

Training and re-training are very dear projects to Chidi Lucky Kanu who has been involved in sensitizing youths in 17 out of the 21 local governments of Anambra State. He has the state Exco approval to undertake the smart jobs project. The company is also in collaboration with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). The Project Smart Jobs entails getting the unemployed trained so that they can be empowered. The key is leveraging technology for job creation and entrepreneurship development. Training, internship and employment make for a workable community.

According to Chidi Lucky Kanu, “Schooling is a continuous process.” Three training sessions had taken place before I got to the station that afternoon. The interns can then add value as they are being paid to learn on the job.

The political contenders in the state can have their campaigns covered and hosted on their websites with the company managing it for them. Short three-minute or four-minute footages can be captured to make for effective communication. Customized pages can equally be created. The smart phones can be put to effective use in the dissemination of information. Viko TV has indeed added a fresh dimension to what is already on ground.

“I will not rest until Viko TV becomes like Channels Television in Lagos covering the Southeast,” Chidi Lucky Kanu says, looking toward the future with measured certitude.