2023: Ogun PDP chieftain urges youths to register to vote

A chieftain of Ogun chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Toyin Amuzu, has urged patriotic Nigerians who wish to see the country better in their lifetime to come out in mass and register fully in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Amuzu gave this advice in Abeokuta while observing that Nigerians are fond of complaining without taking adequate actions to correct the ills of the society.

He, however. noted that registering to vote is the pathway to change bad governance and maladministration in the country.

He added that the exercise is an all important civic responsibility that every Nigerian who is 18 years and above must perform to ensure that he or she has the political power that can enhance change for a better society.

He said, “Nigerians must stop leaving politics and governance in the hands of mediocre, who have little or no value to add to create an enabling environment, where everyone can thrive without any hindrance.

“We all must take special interests in democratic processes to elect credible people who will govern well and be responsible to us as citizens and the Nation at large.

Chief Amuzu also known as ‘TA’ advised youths to get involved actively in the Political process and stop being only online critics, saying ‘the affairs of our Nation must be a priority to all and sundry’.

According to him, “INEC has commenced the CVR ahead of the 2023 General Elections, from 28 June for Nigerians who clocked 18 years after the last exercise conducted in 2018 and those who never registered but are above the constitutionally allowed age grade. This means that as long as one is 18 years old or more and has not registered before, he/she is eligible for this CVR”.

“In fact, INEC said it has launched a dedicated portal for online registration, which will enable Nigerians to commence the registration process online by filling the forms and then make an appointment on the web portal for a date and time to visit an INEC State or Local Government Area (LGA) office to give their fingerprints and complete the registration , unlike the previous years where prospective voters can only queue in various centres to register and obtain their voter’s cards.

Chief Toyin Amuzu noted that the ongoing the exercise is a great opportunity to every individual to register and get voter card so as to be able to perform his or her civic responsibility in the 2023 general elections.