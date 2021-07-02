Edo: Wanted suspected kidnapper in police net

Edo: Wanted suspected kidnapper in police net

Friday, July 2, 2021 3:59 pm


Yusuf Aliu: the wanted kidnapper now in police net

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A notorious kidnapping suspect who has been on the wanted list of the Edo State Police Command, Yusuf Aliu, has been arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command.
The 22-year-old suspect who has allegedly been terrorizing Benin-Auchi Road and its environs, was arrested at about 4.30 pm on Thursday.
The Command in a statement by its Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, had been on its wanted list for armed robbery and kidnapping.
“The suspect is the leader of a gang of 4 kidnappers that kidnapped one Lucky Ojezele at Idumwengie Community along Benin-Auchi Road on 5/01/2021 and fled.
“The Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command through Hi-tech tracking/intelligence, arrested him at old road in Aduwawa, Benin City.
“One of his gang members, Philemon Timothy had earlier been arrested by the operatives and has since been charged to court.
“On interrogation Aliu Yusuf confessed to the crime of kidnapping and armed robbery.  Efforts are on top gear to arrest the remaining two suspects,” the statement said.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, enjoin all indigenes of the state to go about their lawful businesses, reiterating that the Command is not relenting in its effort of protecting lives and property.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ongoing rehabilitation works on Eko Bridge on Friday in Lagos (NAN) 10 mins ago

    FG shuts Ijora section of Eko bridge midnight, warns Okada riders 
    Orji Uzor Kalu: says APC will not challenge result of Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election 32 mins ago

    Court sets date for judgment in Kalu’s suit seeking to stop retrial
    33 mins ago

    How my parents reacted to my showbiz career – Lami Bankz
    1 hour ago

    Rumour of planned Fulani Herdsmen Attack Creates Tension in Osogbo
    2 hours ago

    Tunji Bello at 60: Testimonial to Charisma in Unionism, Journalism and Activism
    APC flag: Aspirants protest outcome of Anambra APC governorship primary 3 hours ago

    Lawyer gives ultimatum to Ogun APC over substitution of candidate
    MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola 4 hours ago

    MURIC alleges neglect of Sokoto in paramilitary organisations recruitment
    Governor Hope Uzodinma 4 hours ago

    Soldiers killed in attacks by IPOB/ESN were national heroes, says Uzodimma