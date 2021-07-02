How my parents reacted to my showbiz career – Lami Bankz

Nigerian show promoter, showbiz photographer, and talent manager, Ogundeji Olamide Raphael, popularly known as Lami Bankz has reflected on his parents’ reaction to his showbiz career when he started.

The talent manager who studied Mechanical Engineering at Olabisi Onabanjo Univerisity Ogun State said he started managing his first artiste when he was in 100 level at the university and use his leisure time to go for shows.

According to Bankz, his parents were not happy with his move at first but they later gave him chance and they are proud of him now.

He said, “At first, they didn’t feel comfortable about it due to the fact that I studied engineering as a course, but later on, they gave me a privilege of doubt, and today they are proud that they gave me the chance to go for what I wanted.”

“I have always loved showbiz, but my Dad wanted me to study engineering but when I got into the University I used my leisure time to go for shows and I started managing my first artiste when I was in 100 level.

“Then, when I graduated, I realized I needed to move to Lagos where the spotlight is,” he added.

Lami Bankz also advisesd upcoming artists and other key players in the entertainment space to continue to contribute their quotas because the world is watching.

“They should keep working hard, the world is watching, they should stay focus and not relent and their time will definitely come,” he said.