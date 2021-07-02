Igboho: DSS speaks on raid, items recovered (+photos)

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS on Thursday evening confirmed raid on the Ibadan, Oyo State residence of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Service also declared Igboho wanted, advising him to turn himself in to security operatives.

The Service also confirmed that two of the bodyguards of Igboho were killed in the bloody battle during the raid while 13 suspects were arrested.

Peter Afunaya, the spokesperson of DSS who briefed the press said, “In the early hours (about 01:34 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka Ibadan, Oyo State.

”This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards.

”Six of them were armed with AK-47 gun and Three others, with Pump-Action rifles.

”In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

”Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.”

The DSS spokesman added that the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered some weapons.

”The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday ADEYEMO a.k.a Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run.

”IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans.

”Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.’

”Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful.

”He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”

The secret police listed weapons recovered as: Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles; Three (3) Pump Action guns; Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines; Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jack knife, One (1) Pen Knife; Two (2) Pistol holsters; One (1) binoculars; A wallet containing and Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination.

Others are: local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name; Two (2) whistles; Fifty (5) Cartridges; Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies; Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour; Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here).

He stated that side the items recovered from the building, about thirteen suspects including twelve males and one female were arrested and brought to Abuja.

He said while one suspect is being profiled, the other twelve (12) paraded here are: Abdulateef OFEYAGBE, Amoda BABATUNDE aka Lady K (female), Tajudeen ERINOYEN, Diakola ADEMOLA, Abideen SHITTU, Jamiu NOAH,Ayobami DONALD, Adelabe USMAN,Oluwafelumi KUNLE, Raji KAZEEM, Taiwo OPEYEMI and Bamidele SUNDAY.