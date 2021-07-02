Rumour of planned Fulani Herdsmen Attack Creates Tension in Osogbo

Rumour of planned Fulani Herdsmen Attack Creates Tension in Osogbo

Friday, July 2, 2021 3:12 pm


File: Fulani in Nigeria, armed

Richard Elesho

Rumour mill was activated in Osogbo the Osun State capital on Friday morning. Residents of the usually peaceful city and environs woke up with the news of a planned attack by Fulani Herdsmen

The source of the news could not be established at press time, but it spread rapidly like wild fire and generated palpable tension in the area.

Once the information about the impending attack started spreading, it forced the city on a sleeping mode. Frightened parents rushed to withdraw their wards from schools, most of which had poor security networks.

Similarly, most shops and offices were closed as traders and civil servants generally remained indoor for fear of being caught up in the attacks.

Worried by development, the state government n a statement debunked the rumour and assured people of their safety and protection.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information in the statement urged people to go about their normal businesses without fear. She noted that government has appropriate measures to guarantee security of lives and property in the affected areas.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ongoing rehabilitation works on Eko Bridge on Friday in Lagos (NAN) 8 mins ago

    FG shuts Ijora section of Eko bridge midnight, warns Okada riders 
    Yusuf Aliu: the wanted kidnapper now in police net 22 mins ago

    Edo: Wanted suspected kidnapper in police net
    Orji Uzor Kalu: says APC will not challenge result of Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election 31 mins ago

    Court sets date for judgment in Kalu’s suit seeking to stop retrial
    31 mins ago

    How my parents reacted to my showbiz career – Lami Bankz
    2 hours ago

    Tunji Bello at 60: Testimonial to Charisma in Unionism, Journalism and Activism
    APC flag: Aspirants protest outcome of Anambra APC governorship primary 3 hours ago

    Lawyer gives ultimatum to Ogun APC over substitution of candidate
    MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola 4 hours ago

    MURIC alleges neglect of Sokoto in paramilitary organisations recruitment
    Governor Hope Uzodinma 4 hours ago

    Soldiers killed in attacks by IPOB/ESN were national heroes, says Uzodimma