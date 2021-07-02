Rumour of planned Fulani Herdsmen Attack Creates Tension in Osogbo

Richard Elesho

Rumour mill was activated in Osogbo the Osun State capital on Friday morning. Residents of the usually peaceful city and environs woke up with the news of a planned attack by Fulani Herdsmen

The source of the news could not be established at press time, but it spread rapidly like wild fire and generated palpable tension in the area.

Once the information about the impending attack started spreading, it forced the city on a sleeping mode. Frightened parents rushed to withdraw their wards from schools, most of which had poor security networks.

Similarly, most shops and offices were closed as traders and civil servants generally remained indoor for fear of being caught up in the attacks.

Worried by development, the state government n a statement debunked the rumour and assured people of their safety and protection.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information in the statement urged people to go about their normal businesses without fear. She noted that government has appropriate measures to guarantee security of lives and property in the affected areas.