We Can Produce  more Onyali, Ajunwa – Minister 

We Can Produce  more Onyali, Ajunwa – Minister 

Friday, July 2, 2021 12:21 am


Sunday Dare, speaking

Minister of Youth   and  sports  Development Mr Sunday  Dare  has  expressed  excitement  at the deluge of talents at the British  International  School , Victoria Island, Lagos, assuring that future talents can be discovered for the country.
Speaking  at the Final of the British  International School Maiden Football  Tournament  on Thursday, the Minister  said ”  I’m so excited to see so many young talents.I gladly moved my Itinerary around to join the kids because these ones are the future of sports development in this country. They are also the strength of our youth. I want to congratulate all the students and those that participated. I hope from these young ones we’ll have more Mary Onyali, Chioma Ajunwa and  Sunday Bada. These are sportsmen and women that represented this country in the Olympics, commonwealth games, All Africa games and won medals. I’m sure from here we’ll have stars who will represent  the country in the future “
The Minister  concluded by saying  ” We have an adopt initiative which  identifies talents and nurtures them to stardom. We hope to identify new  talents and  we can look back in the future  and say they were discovered  from this school”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Igboho: DSS speaks on raid, items recovered (+photos)
    1 hour ago

    Lagos Assembly Plans Laws To Establish 2 Universities
    2 hours ago

    How to Resurrect Buried Prosperity Through Sustainable Mining – Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Buhari and Trust Deficit
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo Impressed With Progress of MSMEs, Says FG Will Resolve Their Challenges, Remove Bottlenecks
    3 hours ago

    Tax fraud: Trump’s company, CFO indicted
    Igboho 3 hours ago

    Just In: DSS confirms 2 deaths, 13 arrests, recovery of guns, others in raid on Igboho’s residence
    Wike: 8 hours ago

    Nnamdi Kanu: Wike calls for fair trial, arrest of Miyetti Allah militias