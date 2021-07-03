Buhari showers adulation on Ado Bayero as son, Aminu, wears crown

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday extolled the virtues of Alhaji Ado Bayero, deceased Emir of Kano, describing him as a man of remarkable culture and principles.

He said the late Emir staked his own life at several junctures in the defence of his people, and urged his son and new Emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero to emulate his father.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that President Buhari stated these in a letter he sent to the new emir at his coronation, read and presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Gambari is also an uncle to the new emir.

Buhari shared some memories and anecdotes of his interactions with the deceased emir whom he said was his friend.

“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on Jan. 19, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists,” he wrote.

The president expressed his belief in Aminu, saying: “I have confidence that you will exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.

“My deep and wholehearted congratulations to you for your ascension to the throne of your forefathers as the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from Sullubawa Clan, culminating in a well-deserved installation.

“Your `turbanning’ is providential because it is happening at a time in the history of our country when prevailing social and political conditions resonate with the ascension to the throne of my friend, your late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. May his soul Rest in Peace.’’

President Buhari also prayed for the success of the emir, saying he looked forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of Kano Emirate in particular and the nation in general.

The president assured the emir of his “total support for you to leave a sustainable legacy’’.

Those who accompanied the Chief of Staff on the president’s delegation to the event included Ministers of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Also on the delegation were the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu and Yusuf Buhari, the president’s son.